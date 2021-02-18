49ers' Dre Greenlaw not taking days off with unorthodox snow workout

49ers' Greenlaw not taking days off with unusual snow workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A large portion of the country is getting hit with brutal winter weather.

Dre Greenlaw is hitting back.

The 49ers’ linebacker is making the most of the situation to continue his offseason training leading into his third NFL season. Greenlaw is shown on his Instagram story running short sprints in a snow-covered backyard while pulling a weight.

The cold, hard fact is that the 49ers are counting more than ever on Greenlaw for the 2021 season, and he has an icy training setup to help in his preparation.

Greenlaw, a fifth-round draft pick in 2019 from Arkansas, started 11 games as a rookie when Kwon Alexander was injured.

Greenlaw had ice water running through his veins when he made the defensive play of the season during his rookie year. He stopped Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister inches short of the goal line on a fourth-down play to preserve the 49ers’ Week 17 victory for the NFC West title.

Greenlaw, again, filled in for Alexander early in the 2020 season. He played so well that the 49ers eventually traded Alexander to the New Orleans Saints.

That move opened a full-time -- and permanent -- starting role for Greenlaw on the 49ers’ defense.

Greenlaw registered 86 tackles, including seven for losses, and one quarterback sack, while starting 11 of the 13 games in which he appeared.

