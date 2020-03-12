49ers' Dre Greenlaw, Emmanuel Moseley benefit from NFL's performance-based pay

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and linebacker Dre Greenlaw ranked among the top earners in the NFL's performance-based pay distribution for the 2019 season, the league announced on Thursday.

The extra compensation for players comes from funds created for a supplemental form of compensation based on a comparison of playing time to salary. In general, players with lower salaries who play a high percentage benefit most from the program.

Moseley, who entered the league as an undrafted player in 2018, picked up $500,519. Greenlaw, a fifth-round draft pick, earned an additional $339,981 through the program.

Greenlaw and Moseley both made salaries of $495,000 last season. Greenlaw started 11 regular-season games, while Moseley started nine games.

Kansas City cornerback Charvarius Ward made a league-high $654,750 in performance-based pay.

