49ers draw to within 16-10 of the Cardinals at halftime

The 49ers began Sunday like they had a hangover. Who can blame them?

They played a game Monday night that went to the wire, with the Seahawks winning on the final play of overtime.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

San Francisco had 10 plays for 2 yards on its first three possessions as the Cardinals built a 16-0 lead.

The 49ers, though, scored on their last two possessions of the half to cut the Cardinals’ halftime lead to 16-10. They finished the half with 124 yards.

Ross Dwelley caught a 4-yard pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with 7:52 left in the second quarter. Dwelley caught 16-yard pass he thought was a touchdown on the 49ers’ next drive, but center Weston Richburg was called for holding.

The 49ers ended up settling for a 43-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal.

San Francisco will receive the second half kickoff.

Kyler Murray has passed for 108 yards and run for 45. He is 15-for-21 with a pair of touchdowns, hitting Larry Fitzgerald for a 5-yard score and Pharoh Cooper for a 5-yard score.

The Cardinals have 167 yards.

The teams played two weeks ago on Thursday Night Football, with the 49ers taking a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter and winning 28-25 as Garoppolo threw for 317 yards and a career-best four touchdowns.