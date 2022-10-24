49ers' Drake Jackson explains viral reaction to Christian McCaffrey trade

49ers' Jackson explains viral reaction to CMC trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Drake Jackson's reaction to hearing that star running back Christian McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers is presumably how most of the 49ers Faithful reacted to the news.

In recounting the viral moment with Carlos Ramirez, Donte Whitner and Rod Brooks on "49ers Postgame Live" on Sunday after the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium, Jackson explained what he was thinking about upon hearing that McCaffrey will be his teammate.

"Man, if anybody has ever seen 'Remember the Titans' and they know who 'Sunshine' is, we got him," Jackson said. "I mean, when you get a player like that, you get fired up."

In Jackson's now-viral reaction that was posted to Twitter, the 21-year-old likened McCaffrey to Ronald "Sunshine" Bass, the team's skilled quarterback in the movie.

Jackson added that he found out about the trade while playing video games with his friends.

"The way I had learned that he was on the team, I didn't even know," Jackson told Ramirez, Whitner, and Brooks. "They're like, 'Man, I know you're happy,' and I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' "

Once he was able to deduce what his friends were telling him, Jackson had a simple reaction.

"I'm like, 'Damn, OK,' " he concluded.

Despite the 49ers' defense getting "shredded" in their loss to the Chiefs, McCaffrey played well despite being with the team only a handful of days, with eight carries for 38 yards in limited action.

Although McCaffrey's debut did not go the way the 49ers and their fans have hoped, Jackson clearly was happy to be able to see his new teammate in action up close.