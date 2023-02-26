49ers drafting Brock Purdy like 'serendipity,' Sage Rosenfels says

Rosenfels says 49ers drafting Purdy was like 'serendipity' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy's transition from a college quarterback to 49ers starter almost was seamless.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan and Matt Maiocco were joined by former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels at Super Bowl LVII's Radio Row in Phoenix and he explained why the 49ers picking Purdy in the 2022 NFL Draft was fortuitous for both sides.

"When Brock got drafted by the 49ers, I was like, 'Unbelievable.' It was like serendipity," Rosenfels said in the latest episode of "49ers Talk," which debuted Sunday. "Not only was it a great franchise, great defense, great offensive mind, but he already has a feel for what their offense is all about."

Rosenfels added that Purdy learning from Brian Griese -- a former teammate of Rosenfels and current quarterbacks coach of the 49ers -- and coach Kyle Shanahan is the "perfect" combination for him to maximize his talent.

Also, Purdy being the backup quarterback allowed him to learn without too much pressure.

That gave him the confidence to produce when San Francisco needed him to, Rosenfels said, as evidenced by how the rookie performed against the Miami Dolphins after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Purdy's poise and knowledge of the game was something Rosenfels noted as the latter watched the former at Iowa State, likening his ability to another NFL great.

"But when he threw the ball, he was extremely accurate, like Drew Brees accurate, and a quick release and athletic enough and even as a freshman, I was like, 'This kid is out there balling,' " Rosenfels recalled. "He had this ability to play free and then he was extremely accurate on some really tough throws and I was like, 'This kid's got a future.' "

Purdy's intangibles -- which have been shown to be on a level similar to Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen -- combined with Shanahan's offense, essentially was a recipe for success in Rosenfels mind.

Story continues

"If you're accurate and you're smart and you understand defense, he'll put you in positions to be successful on the short to medium-range throws and that's what they ran a lot of," Rosenfels told Chan and Maiocco. "And so, Kyle did a great job putting him in a position to be successful and I think Brock did a great job of executing that offense.

"But when things broke down, 49ers fans to got to see that magic that I got to see for four years in college football."

With Purdy under center, the 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game. However, San Francisco's chances of winning drastically went down after Purdy tore his UCL in the first quarter, and the 49ers were forced to run the ball in the second half.

As Purdy continues to rehab his injured elbow, there's no shortage of opinions on who should be the starter for San Francisco next season.

Regardless, Purdy will excel in whatever situation he ultimately finds himself in with the 49ers next season, if the 2022 NFL season was any indication.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast