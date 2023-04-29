49ers draft South Alabama DB Darrell Luter Jr. at No. 155 overall

The San Francisco 49ers need to maximize the value of every pick they hold in the 2023 NFL draft and took a step in the right direction with their selection of South Alabama defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. in the fifth round.

Luter has the athleticism that scouts look for in prospects being drafted into NFL secondaries, and met with the 49ers twice throughout the team’s scouting process. He was South Alabama’s most impressive defensive asset last season and was named to PFF’s All-American second team for his efforts in 2022.

A small-school product, Luter will be hard-pressed to compete for snaps in San Francisco’s talented secondary as a rookie but could develop into a productive member of the 49ers’ defense with time to acclimate to the league.

Expect the team to give him a significant number of reps during training camp and the preseason to gauge where his best fit is in their defensive backfield.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire