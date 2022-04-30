49ers draft picks: Grades for San Francisco selections in 2022 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers did not have a first round selection, and did not trade away Deebo Samuel on Thursday.

They did have three Day 2 picks and may get the compensation for Samuel in next year's draft.

Here's the 49ers' picks, selections and grades for the 2022 NFL Draft.

2nd Round, No. 61 overall | Drake Jackson, DE, USC

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Jackson was a heralded recruit who was good, but not great, at USC. Jackson, while undersized at 6-2 and 250 pounds, has shown sparks. Even a little progression as a pass rusher would give him a shot at a long career in the NFL.

FILE - Southern California linebacker Drake Jackson (99) tries to pass-rush around the block from Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Oct. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. Jackson was selected by the San Francisco 49ers during the second round of the NFL draft Friday, April 29. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

3rd Round, No. 93 overall | Ty Davis-Price, RB, LSU

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Davis-Price is a solid runner between the tackles and should be a solid special teamer.

3rd Round, No. 105 overall (compensatory) | Danny Gray, WR, SMU

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Gray could be a slot receiver if and when San Francisco trades Deebo Samuel.

4th Round, No. 134 overall | Spencer Burford, OL, UTSA

Instant grade: B-plus

5th Round, No. 172 overall |

6th Round, No. 187 overall (from Denver) |

6th Round, No. 220 overall (compensatory) |

6th Round, No. 221 overall (compensatory) |

7th Round, No. 262 overall (compensatory) |

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 49ers draft picks: Grades for Jacksonville selections in 2022 NFL Draft