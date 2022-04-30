49ers draft picks: Grades for San Francisco selections in 2022 NFL Draft
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- San Francisco 49ersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Deebo SamuelLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The San Francisco 49ers did not have a first round selection, and did not trade away Deebo Samuel on Thursday.
They did have three Day 2 picks and may get the compensation for Samuel in next year's draft.
Here's the 49ers' picks, selections and grades for the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL DRAFT TRACKER: NFL Draft 2022: Day 2 picks, live instant grades, trades, updates
2nd Round, No. 61 overall | Drake Jackson, DE, USC
Instant grade: B
Analysis: Jackson was a heralded recruit who was good, but not great, at USC. Jackson, while undersized at 6-2 and 250 pounds, has shown sparks. Even a little progression as a pass rusher would give him a shot at a long career in the NFL.
3rd Round, No. 93 overall | Ty Davis-Price, RB, LSU
Instant grade: B-minus
Analysis: Davis-Price is a solid runner between the tackles and should be a solid special teamer.
3rd Round, No. 105 overall (compensatory) | Danny Gray, WR, SMU
Instant grade: B-minus
Analysis: Gray could be a slot receiver if and when San Francisco trades Deebo Samuel.
4th Round, No. 134 overall | Spencer Burford, OL, UTSA
Instant grade: B-plus
5th Round, No. 172 overall |
6th Round, No. 187 overall (from Denver) |
6th Round, No. 220 overall (compensatory) |
6th Round, No. 221 overall (compensatory) |
7th Round, No. 262 overall (compensatory) |
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 49ers draft picks: Grades for Jacksonville selections in 2022 NFL Draft