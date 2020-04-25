49ers draft picks 2020: San Francisco’s Round 1 selections, full draft order

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

After trading down to the No. 14 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers took Javon Kinlaw, filling one of their biggest holes. The Niners needed to patch up the interior defensive line after trading DeForest Buckner to the Colts, and Kinlaw’s length make him a successful pocket-collapsing pass rusher. With their other first-round pick, San Francisco added another weapon to Jimmy Garoppolo’s arsenal with Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk.

As we enter the third day of the draft, check out the best available players left. For the full draft order, click here.

Round 1, pick 14: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

Round 1, pick 25: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU

