How each 49ers draft pick looked in preseason loss to Raiders

The 49ers on Sunday opened their preseason with an uninspired 34-7 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. While the loss marked the start of the team’s 2023 preseason slate, it also marked the start of a handful of careers with the team’s rookies making their debuts.

We ran through the performances for each of San Francisco’s nine draft picks (and one non-draft pick) in the 49ers’ first preseason game:

FS Ji'Ayir Brown

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brown had a solid outing as a starting safety. His range and explosiveness were apparent on a run stop near the goal line where he quickly closed a gaping hole to save a touchdown. Brown was hoping to show his value and skill set in a game setting, and he did that Sunday.

K Jake Moody

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Moody struggled with field goals in his preseason debut. He missed his two field goal tries, one from 40 yards out and another from 58 yards away. This will be something worth monitoring closely in the second preseason contest. On the plus side, he did good work on kickoffs and made an extra point!

TE Cameron Latu

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Latu had a rough day. The third-round pick from Alabama was part of two illegal formation penalties, though it’s unclear whether he or WR Tay Martin were at fault. He did catch his lone target, but he fumbled after hauling in a reception. Latu had an up-and-down day as a blocker, but lining up properly and holding onto the football will be two huge keys for him to focus on in practice leading up to the second preseason game.

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Luter Jr. is on the PUP list and didn’t play.

DE Robert Beal Jr.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Beal has been dealing with an injury and returned to practice in joint sessions with the Raiders, but he didn’t suit up for Sunday’s game.

LB Dee Winters

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Winters flashed a couple times, but one run stop in particular stands out. The Raiders ran a jet sweep that Winters recognized quickly and chased down. He got some help from CB Tre Swilling, but Winters flashed the sideline-to-sideline speed that had 49ers general manager John Lynch comparing him Dre Greenlaw in his post-draft press conference.

TE Brayden Willis

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Willis had the better of the days between the two rookie TEs. He snagged his lone target for five yards, but the play that may stand out more to the coaching staff was his special teams tackle on a kickoff. If Latu and Willis are battling for a roster spot, special teams could play a significant role in the team’s decision.

WR Ronnie Bell

(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Bell might’ve had the best day of any rookie. He started as the returner on kickoffs and punts. He also snagged three of his six targets for 58 yards and showed off some versatility in his route running. The best play of the day for him was a jet sweep that went for 15 yards where he showed off some playmaking with the ball in his hands that would fit nicely in the 49ers offense. His worst play began with a really nice route that earned him a target, but he let the pass slip through his hands and into the hands of a Raiders DB.

LB Jalen Graham

(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Graham had a good preseason debut. He tied for the team lead in tackles with six and flashed some good thump and athleticism that would conceivably fit well as the Sam linebacker. There’s a potentially fun battle for roster spots brewing between Graham and Winters.

CB D'Shawn Jamison

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jamison wasn’t a draft pick, but he’s an undrafted rookie who has earned a ton of shine in camp. He responded with a couple of tackles and showed a ton of explosiveness as a return man. If the club believes he can slide in as a reserve CB right away while also contributing on special teams, it’s not crazy to think he could carve out a roster spot.

