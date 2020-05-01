There isn't a more important time for a potential NFL draft pick to have a working cell phone than the weekend of the NFL draft.

That first call from a coach and general manager of an NFL team is the moment young football players dream of their whole lives.

For 49ers' sixth-round pick Charlie Woerner, that initial conversation got off to a rocky start.

"I was just sitting there, and funny story, my phone broke," Woerner said to KNBR on Thursday. "Like, my audio went out on my phone. The 49ers called me, and I couldn't answer it on my phone, so I called them back on my fiancé's phone. It was just a big hassle, but they ended up drafting me, and it was awesome. My family went wild, and it was a lot of fun."

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





Luckily for Woerner, he was able to figure it out and the Niners made him the penultimate selection of the team's five-player 2020 draft class.

[RELATED: Trent Williams explains why he's fine playing on current 49ers contract]

The University of Georgia product also expressed his excitement in joining the 49ers organization.

"I get that call, I was just so pumped," Woerner added. "The 49ers was one of the best situations for me to go into."

Woerner gets the chance to work every day with one of the best at his position in All-Pro George Kittle, so it's hard to blame him.

49ers draft pick Charlie Woerner's phone broke before John Lynch call originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area