49ers draft pick CB Renardo Green shut down No. 6 overall pick WR Malik Nabers in college matchup

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers went well before Florida State cornerback Renardo Green. The Giants selected Nabers No. 6 overall while the 49ers took Green off the board 58 picks later at No. 64 overall. Nabers might’ve been the better prospect, but nobody would know that based on their head-to-head matchup.

Florida State and LSU faced off to open the 2023 college season. The Seminoles dominated the game 45-24 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Part of the reason Florida State dominated was because of Green’s effectiveness in taking Nabers out of the game.

The No. 6 overall pick was targeted five times when guarded by Green and caught two passes for 20 yards per Pro Football Focus. Green managed an interception on one of the throws to Nabers, meaning he finished with just one fewer catch than Nabers on balls thrown the wide receiver’s way.

If Green continues stepping up in big games like that as a pro he could wind up being one of the steals of the draft as the final pick in Round 2.

