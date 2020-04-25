49ers' draft pick Brandon Aiyuk reminds Donte Whitner of Doug Baldwin

Brandon Aiyuk is drawing comparisons to a lot of different NFL receivers.

The 49ers' first-round pick told the media that he models his game after Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr.

Some see 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel in Aiyuk.

For NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner, he likens Aiyuk to a former two-time Pro Bowl receiver for the Seattle Seahawks.

"Brandon Aiyuk is a dangerous run-after-the-catch guy," Whitner said. "He's a guy that will fit right into Kyle Shanahan's system, along with the wide receiver screens, the [Run-Pass Options], and just getting this guy in space. He comes alive with the ball in his hands, that's his No. 1 attribute. He has the space and the burst to hit the open spots, get in and out of routes. He sort of reminds me of Doug Baldwin, receiver that [played] for the Seattle Seahawks.

"[Aiyuk] has all the ability in the world. Big play threat. Averaged 18 yards per catch last year in college. He has the toughness of Deebo Samuel. He could be trained at X, Split End, Wide Flanker or even the slot. He's a phenomenal fit in this offense because his strength is what the 49ers like to do. Get the ball into their playmakers' hands and let them make plays."

When speaking to the media Thursday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he "loved" Aiyuk, and had him as the No. 1 wide receiver on his board.

While the consensus is that Aiyuk is exactly what Shanahan wants in a receiver, Whitner believes the Arizona State product has some things to work on.

"Some of his weakness are, he's not a great route runner," Whitner said. "He's going to need to work on those things, get with the wide receivers coach, understand the nuances of route-running. He lacks the elite top speed. He ran a 4.50 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, but he also had a 40-inch vertical, which tells me he has some explosiveness, and when you turn his film on, he's not playing at a 4.50. He's playing at a 4.30.

"Some guys are track guys that play football, and you have some guys that are football players that run track. He's just an all-around raw talent that needs some development, but he's a hard worker. Everybody from Arizona State loves this guy. He's a high-character guy and he will immediately fit into the 49ers' scheme and be making big plays on Sunday."

OBJ. Deebo. Baldwin. Aiyuk is drawing some lofty comparisons. Now it's time to put in the work to reach the high bar set by the analysts.

