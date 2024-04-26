49ers draft grade: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida 31st overall

There has been noise in the weeks leading up to the draft that San Francisco could be moving on from one or both of their starting receivers in Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel so it makes sense they use their first round selection to pick up Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Pearsall’s projection lay entirely in what the 49ers do with their two starting receivers and whether they are on the roster come camp time. If they are not it’s likely that Pearsall would be thrusted into starting action opposite Jauan Jennings and whatever receiver they have left over. Pearsall has a fairly safe floor and could provide immediate production in an explosive Shanahan system.

Solid route running ability, shifty in and out of breaks, and plenty of yards after catch potential, Pearsall fits this offense like a glove and would do damage both in the slot, out on the boundary, or as a gadget weapon. Pearsall is a reliable and creative weapon who could put up solid numbers early.

Grade: C+

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire