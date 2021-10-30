49ers downgrade Dee Ford, Azeez Al-Shaair to out

The 49ers will play without two more key defensive players Sunday in Chicago.

They downgraded defensive end Dee Ford and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair to out on Saturday. Neither player cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol.

In six games, Ford has five tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble, and Al-Shaair has 43 tackles and two pass breakups.

The 49ers placed safety Jaquiski Tartt (knee) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) on injured reserve. Tartt is out at least three games, and Kinlaw is done for the season.

The team activated defensive end Jordan Willis and defensive tackle Kevin Givens. Willis served a six-game suspension, and Givens returned from injured reserve.

Tight end Jordan Matthews and safety Kai Nacua were promoted from the practice squad.

