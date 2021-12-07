49ers down to 1 healthy running back after Week 13

The 49ers injury problems that plagued their backfield last season have risen again after their Week 13 loss to the Seahawks. Three of the 49ers’ four healthy running backs went down in Seattle and could wind up missing the team’s Week 14 matchup with the Bengals.

Trenton Cannon is in concussion protocol and on his way back to the Bay Area after spending Sunday night in a Seattle-area hospital per head coach Kyle Shanahan who spoke on a conference call Monday afternoon. Cannon avoided additional injuries after a scary hit to his head and neck area on the opening kickoff.

Rookie Elijah Mitchell is also in concussion protocol after getting whacked in the head on a third-quarter run in Seattle. He left the game to get evaluated for a concussion and was cleared to return. Mitchell developed symptoms in the time after the game and went into concussion protocol.

Jeff Wilson Jr., who missed the first half of the season recovering from a torn meniscus he suffered in the offseason, had what Shanahan called a ‘flare up’ in his knee. He only played two snaps Sunday and his status for Week 14 is unknown.

With rookie RB Trey Sermon already on injured reserve with an ankle injury, JaMycal Hasty is now the only healthy running back on the active roster.

There are no running backs on the practice squad as of Shanahan’s conference call. The head coach indicated the club would work out running backs ahead of their Week 14 game in case none of the trio who were hurt Sunday are able to suit up.

