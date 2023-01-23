49ers douse Cowboys, will duel Eagles in NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers are off to Philadelphia.

They downed the Dallas Cowboys in a divisional round game on Sunday, 19-12, to earn a spot against the Eagles at the Linc on Jan. 29 in the NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers outscored Dallas 10-3 in the fourth quarter of a defensive struggle.

One of the biggest plays happened when Brock Purdy, whose remarkable run continues, connected with George Kittle for a 30-yard pass that saw the ball deflect off the tight end’s hand and facemask before he caught it.

That set up a 2-yard TD run by Christian McCaffrey.

The teams traded field goals after that.

Dallas had a last gasp with 6 seconds left but a bizarre formation that saw running back Ezekiel Elliott snap the football to Dak Prescott went nowhere.

San Fran. Philly. The NFC all comes down to this. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nYxlvjm0Tq — NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2023

