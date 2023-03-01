49ers' door for Emmanuel Moseley reunion remains open, John Lynch says

Lynch: 49ers keeping door open for reunion with CB Moseley originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

INDIANAPOLIS — The door for Emmanuel Moseley's return to the 49ers appears very open, according to John Lynch.

The general manager spoke to local Bay Area media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday about the 26-year-old cornerback's future after Moseley’s fifth season with the club was cut short due to a torn ACL in Week 5.

“ACLs probably aren’t what they used to be,” Lynch said. “I think where you get concerned is when there’s a bunch of other damage. He had a pretty clean ACL. We like Mose, who he is as a person, who he is as a player. He fits us well.”

Prior to his injury, Moseley had set himself up for a sizable payday this offseason, developing from an undrafted free agent in 2018 to a starting corner opposite Charvarius “Mooney” Ward.

After playing out his three-year rookie contract, Moseley signed a two-year, $9.3 million contract with the 49ers in March of 2021.

In five seasons with San Francisco, Moseley has appeared in 45 games, 33 as a starter. The veteran corner has registered 162 tackles (128 solo), four interceptions and 33 pass breakups. Coming off a season-ending injury, Moseley could be inclined to sign a one-year prove-it deal to show that he is healthy and able to produce at a high level again.

Lynch clearly is open to seeing what a deal — single or multi-year -- could look like and knows just how valuable known commodities at the position are.

“That’s a position where you always need depth,” Lynch said. “If he can provide that, I think it’s a good thing for us. That’s far from done, so I don’t — that’s not done, not close to be done, but we’ll work toward that, though.”

Along with Ward, the 49ers cornerbacks group includes Deommodore Lenoir, Ambry Thomas and Sam Womack.

