49ers dominate first half but have four turnovers, trail 6-3

The 49ers have dominated Pittsburgh everywhere except on the scoreboard.

San Francisco has 206 yards to 76 for the Steelers, but the 49ers trail 6-3 at halftime.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

San Francisco had three possessions inside the Pittsburgh 25 and got three points out of it. The 49ers fumbled twice and had to settle for a chip-shot 24-yard field goal from Robbie Gould on the other.

Jimmy Garoppolo also has thrown two interceptions.

The Steelers are having a hard time moving the ball, with Mason Rudolph going 8-of-15 for 40 yards. James Conner has seven carries for 18 yards.

But Chris Boswell has field goals of 46 and 26 yards to give the Steelers the lead at intermission.

In his first game with the Steelers, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has four tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a quarterback hit. He did draw a 15-yard roughing penalty.

Rookie Devin Bush has six tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Garoppolo has completed 14 of 19 passes for 165 yards but the two interceptions lowers his passer rating to 60.1.