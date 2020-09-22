49ers' dominant running game exemplified by leading NFL in this stat

This PFF stat shows 49ers' dominance running ball in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Through the first two weeks of the 2020 NFL season, the 49ers rank seventh in rushing yards and that's with Raheem Mostert missing the second half of Sunday's 31-13 win over the New York Jets.

That doesn't even tell the full story of the 49ers' dominance on the ground. Better yet, this might be an even bigger indication how great their offensive line has been blocking for Kyle Shanahan's run game.

The 49ers lead the NFL in rushing yards before contact at 3.6 yards before contact, and the second-place team isn't even close.

The #49ers lead the NFL in yards rushing before contact with 3.6 yards before contact.



They lead the next closest team by over a full yard. (GB 2.5) pic.twitter.com/xZYEyf9r2r — PFF SF 49ers (@PFF_49ers) September 22, 2020

San Francisco has totaled 305 rushing yards through games against the Arizona Cardinals and the Jets. The 49ers rank seventh in total rush yards, but are second in yards per carry at 5.6. Only the Green Bay Packers (6.2) and Cleveland Browns (5.7) have been better.

Raheem Mostert ranks 12th in the NFL at 148 rushing yards through two games, and his 6.4 yards per carry are fourth in the league. Unfortunately for the 49ers, Mostert likely won't play Sunday against the New York Giants after spraining his MCL against the Jets. Fellow running back Tevin Coleman also injured his knee, and could be out "multiple weeks."

Still, the 49ers' rushing attack should be fine for the time being. With left tackle Trent Williams leading the way, the 49ers' offensive line should have its way with a Giants team that has allowed 138 rushing yards per game thus far. Plus, a healthy Jerick McKinnon certainly helps.

McKinnon has 101 rushing yards on just six carries after missing the last two seasons to a torn ACL and recurring knee issues. He's averaging a ridiculous 16.8 yards per carry, and also has 20 receiving yards on three receptions. McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr. will have to step up in Mostert and Coleman's absence, and The Faithful shouldn't be too worried right now.

Shanahan is known as a wizard with his rushing schemes, and it's showing early on this season.