49ers dominance in trenches buoys them in Week 1 power rankings

The success of the 49ers’ offseason can’t be fully measured until they have some kind of on-field results. While they suffered some significant losses, they invested big to respond to those losses. Keeping relatively strong continuity while swiftly filling their biggest holes is a key reason they stayed in the top 5 of the USA TODAY Week 1 power rankings. They enter the season as the No. 4 team.

There are a slew of factors that play into the 49ers sitting among the NFL’s elite in the rankings going into the season. Jimmy Garoppolo had a strong year in his first full season as a starter. Their trio of starting linebackers is among the NFL’s best units, and they returned their entire starting secondary. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is looking to build off a stellar rookie season, and running back Raheem Mostert was one of 2019’s breakout stars.

Two players in particular were named in the analysis from author Nate Davis:

Really would have been fun to watch these (already legendary) Trent Williams-Nick Bosa training camp battles. The Niners should be better because of them.

Bosa is the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year after racking up 80 regular-season pressures and 9.0 sacks. He was also the best player on the field for most of Super Bowl LIV where he posted 12 pressures, a sack and a forced fumble. He’s a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber player going into Year 2 and will spearhead the team’s formidable pass rush.

Williams was the 49ers’ biggest offseason acquisition, and scooping him up from Washington for a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round choice could be one of the moves of the offseason. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler before missing all of last season, but early returns in training camp indicate Williams didn’t need long to return to that form. Williams will replace long-time left tackle Joe Staley who retired on Day 3 of this year’s draft. Staley was an excellent player, but the younger Williams may prove to be an upgrade.

If Bosa and Williams can carry over their performances from camp — they’ll have chances to be the most valuable players for the 49ers on either side of the ball. San Francisco will only climb in the rankings if they can dominate the trenches again.