49ers-Dolphins odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 5

49ers-Dolphins predictions: Odds stacked in SF's favor

After a remarkable number of injuries to key contributors early in the season, the 49ers have gotten to Week 5 with a 2-2 record.

With a new week comes a new opponent, and the 49ers will welcome the Miami Dolphins into Levi's Stadium for a crucial game. Facing the prospect of a brutal five-game stretch beginning in Week 6, San Francisco has to get back above .500 now.

The Dolphins are 1-3 but play like a team better than that. They've played some close games against some good teams (including an eight-point loss in Seattle to the Seahawks a week ago), but the 49ers go into Sunday's game as heavy favorites.

Line: SF -8

San Francisco also was more than a touchdown favorite going into the Week 4 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, so nothing can be taken for granted.

But with Jimmy Garoppolo and Raheem Mostert both rejoining the 49ers' offensive huddle after missing time with injuries, the group will be fired up and looking to put up points in bunches.

Coming off the cross-country flight, Miami could struggle coming out of the gate on the West Coast. If the 49ers can establish an early lead, this game could get out of hand.

Predictions

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports Bay Area: 49ers 27, Dolphins 20

Nick Wagoner, ESPN: 49ers 27, Dolphins 19

Cameron Wolfe, ESPN: 49ers 27, Dolphins 23

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: 49ers 23, Dolphins 20

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: 49ers 22, Dolphins 19

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: 49ers 27, Dolphins 20

Bill Bender, Sporting News: 49ers 27, Dolphins 23