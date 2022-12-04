49ers-Dolphins inactives: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams playing in Week 13 game

Deebo, Williams good to go for 49ers-Dolphins showdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite some uncertainty heading into the 49ers' Week 13 clash with the Miami Dolphins, offensive stalwarts Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams will play in Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium.

Samuel (quadriceps) and Williams (back) both were listed as questionable on Friday, along with offensive lineman Spencer Burford (ankle) and Charles Omenihu (knee).

Omenihu also will play Sunday, as will defensive lineman Arik Armstead after missing the 49ers' last seven games with planter fasciitis and a hairline fracture in his ankle.

Burford is inactive for Sunday's game after missing practice on Wednesday and practicing in limited fashion the rest of the week. Tight end Ross Dwelley, defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and linebacker Curtis Robinson also are inactive.

Samuel, who is dealing with a deep thigh bruise, did not practice Thursday and was limited both Wednesday and Friday. Williams exited Friday's practice early with back spasms -- an ailment coach Kyle Shanahan didn't seem too worried about when speaking to reporters later that day.

The 49ers will need all the help they can get as they take on the 8-3 Dolphins, though Miami has several key players listed as inactive for the Week 13 showdown:

