49ers doing plenty of pre-draft homework on quarterbacks

The 49ers’ crowded quarterback room isn’t stopping them from doing their due diligence on this year’s NFL draft class. Matt Barrows in the Athletic laid out a list of QBs San Francisco has either held a workout with or met with prior to the draft.

It’s hard to blame the 49ers for continuing to poke around at the position despite have three QBs on the roster who could all conceivably start games for them this year. They were in the same position last year until rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy overtook veteran Nate Sudfeld for the third QB spot.

When the 49ers drafted Purdy it looked like he’d be the third QB, but Jimmy Garoppolo’s return muddled the QB room some. Purdy’s rise wound up benefitting San Francisco in the long run when he went on a 7-0 run as the team’s starter to get them to the NFC championship game before suffering a torn UCL that required surgery this offseason.

It’s that torn UCL that’s muddying the waters on the 49ers’ QB depth chart this offseason. They may need a third, healthy QB on the roster depending on how Purdy’s recovery goes. Given how well the final-pick flyer went on him though, San Francisco would be wise to use another late-round pick on a signal caller in case they catch lightning in a bottle again.

They own one pick late in the sixth round and four in the seventh, although trades could certainly change that. Regardless, a late-round QB could be in the cards for the 49ers, and they’ve done some work at the position.

Here are the QBs Barrows mentioned in his piece:

Jake Haener, Fresno State

Haener was at the 49ers’ local Pro Day and worked out for the club there. He began his college career with two years at the University of Washington before transferring to Fresno State. He’s not a particularly big QB at just over 5-11, 207 pounds. However, his mobility in the pocket helps him navigate some of the problems that come with a lack of size. After throwing just 13 passes at Washington, Haener broke out in his final three college seasons with Fresno State. In three years with the Bulldogs he started all 29 games he played while completing 72.1 percent of his throws for 9,013 yards with 67 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. The 49ers may have to take a swing earlier in the draft to select Haener, who told Barrows he could creep into the fifth round based on what he’s hearing from teams. It’s hard to believe the 49ers would spend fifth-round draft capital on a QB, but if Purdy’s recovery timeline looks like it could stretch into the first few weeks of the regular season, it might be wise to use one of their trio of fifth-round choices on a signal caller.

Tanner McKee, Stanford

McKee participated in Stanford’s Pro Day, as well as the 49ers’ local Pro Day. He’s massive, measuring in at 6-6, 231 pounds. While the size is enticing, he’s a much more traditional drop-back passer than the QBs we’ve seen have success recently in the NFL. Even Purdy’s ability to extend plays helped the 49ers’ offense. There isn’t much evidence McKee is capable of making those types of off-schedule plays. On the other hand, he has NFL-caliber arm talent, which may be all head coach Kyle Shanahan wants from what should be a fourth QB.

Ike Ogbogu, Houston

Ogbogu is a San Jose native who spent his high school years at Bellarmine Prep, which is why he was at the 49ers’ local Pro Day despite playing for Houston. He played in just seven games across six seasons. In those seven games he completed 21 of his 36 throws for 256 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Ogbogu would more than likely not cost the 49ers a draft pick to acquire.

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Barrows reported O’Connell met virtually with the 49ers. He’s a more traditional QB from a size perspective at 6-3, 213 pounds (O’Connell, not Barrows). While he’s not necessarily a statue in the pocket, he’s also not extremely mobile. O’Connell isn’t bad, there’s not a lot that really jumps out about him as a QB. He spent six seasons with the Boilermakers and started 27 of the 33 games he played, including all 24 the last two years. He finished his career with a 66.7 percent completion rate, 9,219 passing yards, 65 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. His size and experience alone may inflate his draft stock beyond a pick the 49ers are wanting to use.

Jaren Hall, BYU

Barrows reported the 49ers met with Hall at the Senior Bowl and at the combine. Hall is a good athlete who rushed for 800 yards and nine touchdowns in his 31 games (24 starts) with the Cougars. While he did miss all of the 2020 campaign because of a hip issue, he bounced back over his final two college seasons and put together his best year in 2022. Last season he completed 66 percent of his throws for 3,171 yards, 31 touchdowns and six interceptions. The completion rate, yards and TDs were all career-bests. If Shanahan believes he can develop Hall some as a passer and maximize what appears to be unspectacular arm strength, there’s a chance he could fit in the 49ers’ offense as long as his improvement continues.

Tyler Bagent, Shepherd

Bagent is another player who met with the 49ers at the Senior Bowl and combine. The D-II prospect has good measurables at 6-3, 213 pounds. He also has a ton of experience, albeit at the D-II level. In five years at Shepherd he started all 53 games he played and threw a whopping 2,040 passes. He completed 68.6 percent of those throws for 17,034 yards with 159 touchdowns and 48 interceptions. There are a ton of question marks around Bagent just based on the fact he played a level below the FCS where Trey Lance played. However, if San Francisco is intrigued, it’d be worth a late-round pick to see how he handles the transition to the NFL in practices and preseason games.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

We discussed Thompson-Robinson when his workout for the 49ers was first reported. He’s a dual-threat QB with a ton of experience. His size is a concern, but the quarterbacking skills are very much there.

