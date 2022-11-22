49ers DL Kevin Givens flies in untouched for sack vs. Cardinals

¡AGUAS! Here comes Kevin Givens. 📺 : #SFvsAZ on ESPN

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/WwT3PTBU7i — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 22, 2022

Kevin Givens had a huge night for San Francisco in Mexico City. He came up with a couple of big run stops, then found his way through for a sack in a big spot in the third quarter. Facing a second-and-8 and looking to cut into a 24-10 49ers lead, Cardinals QB Colt McCoy had no time to step up and throw with Givens bearing down on him. The sack put the Cardinals in a third-and-18, and they eventually punted.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire