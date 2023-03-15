49ers DL Charles Omenihu gets big 2-year contract from Chiefs

Charles Omenihu won’t be returning to the 49ers next season. The versatile defensive line agreed to a two-year deal with the Chiefs that will pay him a maximum of $20 million per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The 49ers acquired Omenihu from the Texans before the 2021 trade deadline for a sixth-round selection in the 2023 draft. He quickly made an impact in key moments for San Francisco with 1.5 sacks in the 2021 postseason.

Omenihu’s role grew from there and in 2022 his versatility to rush from either the interior or the edge allowed him to notch a career-high with 4.5 sacks. He posted an additional 2.0 sacks in the playoffs.

Retaining him wasn’t going to be easy for San Francisco, especially after giving DL Javon Hargrave a massive four-year deal. His strong market also played a role in his exit, and his rising value to NFL clubs is apparent in the sizable two-year deal he got with the Chiefs.

In 26 regular-season games with the 49ers Omenihu put up 26 tackles, three tackles for loss, 17 QB hits and 4.5 sacks.

