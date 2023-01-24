49ers DL Charles Omenihu booked, posts bail for misdemeanor domestic violence charges

Doug Farrar
49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been an underrated player all season, and he has been quite the force through San Francisco’s playoff run. He had two sacks against the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round, and several pressure plays against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round. 

Sadly, that’s not why Omenihu is in the news on Tuesday. per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area and KNBR-680:

Beyond the news, and the team’s statement, no more is known about any incident.

Stay tuned to Niners Wire for further details.

 

