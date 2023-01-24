49ers DL Charles Omenihu booked, posts bail for misdemeanor domestic violence charges

49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been an underrated player all season, and he has been quite the force through San Francisco’s playoff run. He had two sacks against the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round, and several pressure plays against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round.

Sadly, that’s not why Omenihu is in the news on Tuesday. per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area and KNBR-680:

Charles Omenihu was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. He posted bail and is no longer in custody, according to San Jose Police. The case will be submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges. https://t.co/SOfjbtv7Uc — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 24, 2023

Beyond the news, and the team’s statement, no more is known about any incident.

Stay tuned to Niners Wire for further details.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire