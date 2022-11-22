49ers take division lead; Cardinals, Rams fading

The NFC West is quickly becoming a two-team race. The only team to win in Week 11 were the San Francisco 49ers. The Seattle Seahawks were idle and the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals all lost.

As a result of the 49ers’ win, they now are at the top of the division.

Here is what the NFC West standings look after Week 11:

San Francisco 49ers, 6-4 (4-0 division) Seattle Seahawks, 6-4 (2-1 division) Arizona Cardinals, 4-7 (1-4 division) Los Angeles Rams, 3-7 (1-3 division)

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





San Francisco 49ers

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers had four touchdown passes from Jimmy Garoppolo in their 38-10 win over the Cardinals Monday night. They also rushed for 159 and held an opponent scoreless in the second half again.

Seattle Seahawks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks had their bye week but lost the last game they played — 21-16 to the Buccaneers in Munich.

Arizona Cardinals

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Colt McCoy started at quarterback for the Cardinals as Kyler Murray missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury. McCoy was sacked three times, did not have a touchdown pass and was picked off once.

They played without four of their starters on the offensive line and receiver Rondale Moore got hurt.

Los Angeles Rams

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams lost their fourth straight game and sixth in seven games, falling 27-20 to the Saints. Andy Dalton threw three touchdown passes against them and did not turn the ball over.

Coming up in Week 12

No team in the NFL has a bye this week of Thanksgiving.

The 49ers will host the 4-7 Saints.

The Seahawks host the 3-7 Raiders.

The Cardinals are at home against the 5-5 Chargers this weekend.

The Rams will face the 8-2 Chiefs on the road.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire