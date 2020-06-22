49ers display Black Lives Matter flag on exterior of Levi's Stadium

The 49ers are showing their support for the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

The organization flew a flag featuring the slogan at Levi's Stadium on Monday.

The flag is lined up next to the state of California and United States flags.

Both players and executives from the organization have been vocal in their support of the fight against systemic racism and police brutality in recent weeks. 49ers CEO Jed York pledged a $1 million donation to groups working for social change, while wide receiver Kendrick Bournes spoke at a Black Lives Matter rally in the Bay Area.

