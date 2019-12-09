49ers disappointed with lack of defensive execution in win over Saints

NEW ORLEANS -- For the second week in a row, the 49ers' defense got off to a slow start on Sunday in their 48-46 win over the Saints.

Prior to their matchup in New Orleans, the 49ers' defense was ranked second in the NFL by allowing only 267.4 yards of offense per game -- 116.6 on the ground and 150.8 through the air. Quarterback Drew Brees and the Saints crushed those numbers, with 465 yards of total offense.

The defense was unable to sack Brees after successfully getting to opposing quarterbacks 45 times over their first 12 games. Missed tackles and blown assignments allowed the Saints to put up 27 points in the first half alone.

Cornerback Richard Sherman, who left the game early with a hamstring injury, seemed more disappointed by the performance of the defense than upset. While the 49ers have often relied on their defense to control and direct the outcome of games, this time the offense was the difference maker.

"Thank goodness for our offense," Sherman said. "Thank goodness for Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, obviously Kyle Shanahan, the entire offense. They made plays when they had to. We're thankful we got the win."

Sherman's disappointment fell predominantly on the mistakes in basic coverage and a lack of execution.

"It's frustrating because of simple plays," Sherman said. "It's things we've gone over. It's not like they beat us with a bunch of trick misdirection plays. These are day-one football plays that we have to execute better.

"Give credit to them. Drew saw them, found the people that were open, and made the plays. Give them credit, they had a good plan coming in, but we have to execute better."

Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner couldn't put his finger on why the defense came out flat for the second week in a row, but definitely recognized the issue.

"Early on we needed to get our feet set and they jumped on us early," Buckner said. "I feel like towards the second half we started to make key stops and keep them to field goals. They got us on that last drive. Our offense responded well and we know there's things that we need to clean up."

The 49ers have a week to prepare for their next matchup facing the Falcons, and must have a much stronger start defensively.

"We just have to come out with more energy," Buckner said. "Two weeks we came out kind of slow and that's just not like us. So we just got to get back to what we do and just take it one play at a time."

