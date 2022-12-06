49ers didn’t make a waivers claim for Baker Mayfield

San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers

The Rams definitely made a waivers claim for quarterback Baker Mayfield. It’s not yet clear who else did.

It is clear that one team didn’t.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the 49ers did not submit a claim for the balance of Mayfield’s contract.

On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan suggested that the 49ers were fine with the players they have. Given the performance of rookie Brock Purdy on Sunday against the Dolphins, it’s no surprise. He knows the offense, and he ran it well — on no advance notice.

It would have been difficult to get Mayfield up to speed so quickly. And it would have sent a message to Purdy (and the locker room) that maybe the front office doesn’t really believe in the last man taken in the 2022 draft.

They clearly do. It’s up to him now, to carry the 49ers through the rest of the regular season and, possibly beyond.

