49ers didn’t draft WR for first time since 2002

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Madson
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 49ers wrapped up their 2021 draft without selecting a wide receiver. That seems like a relatively innocuous thing, but it was the first time since 2002 they went an entire draft without selecting a single receiver according to StatHead’s Draft Finder.

Receivers have been a popular pick for general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. They selected one in 2017, then two in the following three drafts. A four-year streak for them and an 18-year streak for the team was snapped.

In fact, since they last went without drafting a WR in 2002, San Francisco had seven years where they took more than one receiver.

It came as a little bit of a surprise they didn’t use one of their eight picks at the position this year given the overall lack of quality depth on their roster. Kendrick Bourne’s exit in free agency left a sizable hole at that position. They’ll move forward with 2019 third-round pick Jalen Hurd, 2020 seventh-round pick Juaun Jennings and veteran Travis Benjamin as the favorites to contend for the No. 3 wide receiver spot behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

The club is also set to sign undrafted rookie Austin Watkins Jr. from UAB. They’ve had success before in the UDFA market, and Watkins figures to factor into the No. 3 WR competition as well.

List

Complete grades and analysis for the 49ers 2021 NFL draft class

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL Draft grades: 49ers' Trey Lance pick gets high marks

    When you have the No. 3 pick in the draft, you have to ace the pick.

  • Trey Sermon only second RB drafted by 49ers since 2017

    The 49ers hadn't used a draft pick on a running back since 2017. That changed in 2021 when they traded up for Trey Sermon.

  • 49ers hoping Jalen Hurd is done with season-ending injuries

    For the first time since 2002, the 49ers did not select a wideout. The 49ers have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Richie James among those in the receivers room. They still have hope Jalen Hurd can get on the field and help their cause. Hurd spent his first two seasons on injured reserve after San [more]

  • 49ers undrafted free agent signing tracker: 2021 NFL contracts

    After drafting eight players, the 49ers are added depth players through the free agent market.

  • 49ers' Elijah Mitchell models versatility after Alvin Kamara

    If sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell lives up to his lofty aspirations, the 49ers can rectify one of their biggest recent draft mistakes.

  • Mac Jones’ fall to Patriots helped Cardinals land Zaven Collins

    The Arizona Cardinals' picks, LB Zaven Collins, would have be drafted by the Patriots had Mac Jones not been available.

  • Run game takes center stage in 49ers’ 2021 NFL draft class

    The San Francisco 49ers' picks in the 2021 NFL draft show an attempt to overhaul their run game.

  • Streams and lakes have rights, a US county decided. Now they’re suing Florida

    A novel lawsuit is taking advantage of a local ‘rights of nature’ measure passed in November in effort to protect wetlands The Florida lawsuit is part of a growing trend around the world of laws protecting rights of nature. Photograph: Jupiterimages/Getty Images A network of streams, lakes and marshes in Florida is suing a developer and the state to try to stop a housing development from destroying them. The novel lawsuit was filed on Monday in Orange county on behalf of the waterways under a “rights of nature” law passed in November. It is the largest US municipality to adopt such a law to date. The listed plaintiffs are Wilde Cypress Branch, Boggy Branch, Crosby Island Marsh, Lake Hart and Lake Mary Jane. Laws protecting the rights of nature are growing throughout the world, from Ecuador to Uganda, and have been upheld in courts in India, Colombia and Bangladesh. But this is the first time anyone has tried to enforce them in the US. The Orange county law secures the rights of its waterways to exist, to flow, to be protected against pollution and to maintain a healthy ecosystem. It also recognizes the authority of citizens to file enforcement actions on their behalf. The suit, filed in the ninth judicial circuit court of Florida, claims a proposed 1,900-acre housing development by Beachline South Residential LLC would destroy more than 63 acres of wetlands and 33 acres of streams by filling and polluting them, as well as 18 acres of wetlands where stormwater detention ponds are being built. In addition to seeking to protect the waterways’ intrinsic rights, the suit claims the development would disrupt the area’s hydrology and violate the human right to clean water because of pollution runoff from new roads and buildings. Chuck O’Neal, president of campaign group Speak Up Wekiva who will be representing the wetlands in court, told the Guardian he looks forward to giving them a voice. “Our waterways and the wildlife they support have been systematically destroyed by poorly planned suburban sprawl. They have suffered in silence and without representation, until now.” The housing development, known as the “Meridian Parks Remainder Project”, needs a development permit from the city of Orlando and a dredge-and-fill permit from the Florida department of environmental protection to proceed. The suit seeks to block these from being issued. O’Neal said he hopes the court “reaches beyond current conventional thinking” in considering the case. “This is how the evolution of rights has occurred in western law since the signing of the Magna Carta through the abolition of slavery, through women’s suffrage and through court decisions such as Brown vs the Board of Education and most recently the acceptance of marriage equality.” Thomas Linzey, senior legal counsel at the Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights who helped secure Orange county’s rights of nature law last year, said: “Given the rampant development that’s occurred in Florida over the past 30 years, and the power struggle between the state government and local government over these issues, there are multiple grounds for a court to hold that the development cannot proceed as proposed.” The center calculates that more than 9m acres of wetlands have been destroyed in Florida since it became a state in 1845. They say this has had profound impacts on water quality and species, as well as flood control. The Florida department of environmental protection said it would not comment on pending litigation. Beachline South Residential could not be reached directly for comment. But in its November application for a dredge-and-fill permit it said it would offset the damage caused by buying federal mitigation credits. Since the success of Orange county’s charter amendment, which was approved overwhelmingly by voters, the Florida Rights of Nature Network has received requests for assistance from citizens in municipalities around the state. The case echoes global developments, such as a lawsuit filed on behalf of the Vilcabamba River in Ecuador, which pioneered the establishment of nature rights in that country’s constitution. The court ruled in favor of the river in 2011 and ordered damage caused to it by a road-widening project to be remediated. In 2017, an Indian court declared that the Ganges and Yamuna rivers as well as Himalayan glaciers, lakes and forests should be given legal personhood in an attempt to protect them from environmental damage.

  • John Lynch: 49ers’ preference was to keep Jimmy Garoppolo

    The 49ers didn’t surrender three first-round draft choices to select Trey Lance and sit him for long. Until recent days, it was expected the 49ers would deal incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo and hand Lance the job. But the 49ers are keeping Garoppolo for now, and Kyle Shanahan declared Friday night that Garoppolo remains the starter for [more]

  • Browns win bidding war for UDFA DT Marvin Wilson

    Browns win bidding war for UDFA DT Marvin Wilson

  • Here’s probably why Aaron Rodgers is upset (and done) with Green Bay

    Sports Seriously: In this week's Sports Seriously episode Mackenzie Salmon and Analis Bailey dissect why Aaron Rodgers is upset with Green Bay brass and why he's likely never coming back. Buckle up!

  • Judge: Kushner's apartment company violated consumer laws

    A judge in Maryland has ruled that an apartment company co-owned by Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, repeatedly violated state consumer protection laws by collecting debts without required licenses, charging tenants improper fees and misrepresenting the condition of rental units. Administrative Law Judge Emily Daneker said in her 252-page decision Thursday that violations by Westminster Management and the company JK2 were “widespread and numerous," the Baltimore Sun reports. Kushner and his brother, Joshua, each held 50% interest in JK2.

  • GOP lawmakers reportedly think Liz Cheney 'may go down' in a new leadership vote

    Earlier this year, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) easily staved off an effort by some members of the House GOP to remove her from her leadership position because of her decision to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. Now, though, even some of her colleagues who backed her aren't sure they'd do the same thing again. When asked about him, which is not infrequently, Cheney has never refrained from criticizing Trump, which one anonymous GOP lawmaker said shows she's "completely out of synch with the majority of our conference," The Hill reports. "As we're focused on unifying the Republican conference and our mission to win back the majority, she is focused on the past and proving a point. She is alienating herself from the conference, and I have to imagine if she doesn't resign there will be a new vote in the near future and the result will be lopsided in the opposite direction of what it was before." Another GOP lawmaker told The Hill that Cheney "may go down in a second vote." But the congresswoman certainly still has support. "If a prerequisite for leading our conference is continuing to lie to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit," Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) said Friday in defense of his colleague. "Liz isn't going to lie to people. Liz is going to say what she believes. She's going to stand on principle." Read more at The Hill. A senior House R told me that Cheney could be in "very big trouble" and expects another attempt to oust her, though it's unclear if that vote will happen Rep. Anthony Gonzalez: "If a prerequisite for leading our conference is lying to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit" pic.twitter.com/Ll2NCXlufI — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 30, 2021 More stories from theweek.comU.S. launches airstrike in response to failed Taliban rocket attack on day formal withdrawal begins5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesThe 2021 Kentucky Derby horse names, ranked

  • NBA fines Kevin Porter Jr. $50,000 for attending strip club in Miami with Sterling Brown

    Kevin Porter Jr. was seen on video with teammate Sterling Brown after Brown was reportedly attacked outside of a Miami strip club earlier this month.

  • LaMelo Ball expected to return Saturday after missing month with fractured wrist

    LaMelo Ball is ready to help the Hornets get to the playoffs.

  • Tom Brady showed up to the Kentucky Derby in style

    Tom Brady showed up in a suit to the Kentucky Derby.

  • Steelers trade up to select Wisconsin DL Isaiahh Loudermilk in the fifth round

    The Steelers made a puzzling trade in the fifth round.

  • Remember that Buffalo RB who ran for 409 yards, 8 TDs in a game? WFT signed him

    A reported undrafted free agent addition by Washington put together an all-time performance for Buffalo in 2020.

  • NFL DRAFT: Harvin lands in Pittsburgh in round 7

    Georgia Tech punter and Ray Guy Award winner Pressley Harvin III had a long wait during the NFL Draft, but it paid off

  • What the scouts say about Cowboys CB Nahshon Wright

    The Dallas Cowboys had one of the 2021 NFL draft's biggest reaches when they selected cornerback Nahshon Wright with the 99th pick.