49ers will dethrone Eagles, grab NFC No. 1 playoff seed, Donte Whitner claims

The 49ers arose to the No. 2 seed in the NFC following their big 37-34 overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but the top seed isn’t too far out of reach.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner is confident San Francisco can take control of the NFC after Week 18 action.

“Big news for you Faithful, the 49ers are now the No. 2 seed in the NFC, supplanting the Minnesota Vikings. And I got even better news,” Whitner began on the latest edition of "Hitner's Hot Take." “This week, the New York Giants will beat the Philadelphia Eagles, moving the 49ers into first place in the NFC. That’s right, I said it.”

The 49ers (12-4) are one of three teams with a chance to secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye. They would need to beat the Arizona Cardinals in their final regular-season game on Sunday and have the Eagles (13-3) lose to the Giants (9-6-1).

Philadelphia has lost two consecutive games without their star quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was arguably the NFL MVP frontrunner before suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15.

The Eagles have lost just two games at home this season, but Whitner predicts they’ll lose their third on Sunday.

If the 49ers do move up to the top spot, it will be beneficial for them come playoff time. But not only does Whitner believe they can finish the regular season as the No. 1 seed, but he also claims the 49ers will be in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII -- and win.

“First place in the NFC and you know what that means? That means a first-week bye, that means two consecutive home games and I’m pretty sure The Faithful will propel the 49ers to the Super Bowl and ultimately win it, bringing the Lombardi trophy back to the Bay Area," Whitner concluded, firmly.

If the Eagles win, however, the 49ers can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win against the Cardinals or a Vikings loss. The No. 2 seed will play the No. 7 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

Here’s what the standings look like as of Sunday night:

1. Eagles (13-3)

2. 49ers (12-4)

3. Vikings (12-4)

4. Buccaneers (8-8)

5. Cowboys (12-4)

6. Giants (9-6-1)

7. Seahawks (8-8)

8. Lions (8-8)

9. Packers (8-8)

It's getting spooky and the possibilities for what's to come are endless. The postseason is just around the corner, get your popcorn and -- if Whitner's prediction rings true -- your champagne ready as well.

