Cornerback Richard Sherman is on his way back to the 49ers’ active roster.

Sherman has been out since injuring his calf in Week 1, but he’ll be back on the practice field this week. The 49ers designated Sherman for return from injured reserve on Monday.

While will be eligible to play in New Orleans in Week 10, the wait for Sherman’s return to game action might take a little longer. Head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested that Sherman would not be ready to play until after the team’s bye in Week 11.

The 49ers also signed safety Johnathan Cyprien and wide receiver River Cracraft to the active roster from their practice squad. Both players were called up on a temporary basis for last Thursday’s loss.

49ers designate Richard Sherman for return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk