49ers designate Kevin Givens to return from injured reserve

The 49ers designated defensive tackle Kevin Givens to return from injured reserve.

The team placed Givens on injured reserve Sept. 25 with a high-ankle sprain.

Givens injured his ankle in Week 2 against the Eagles. He missed four games.

He has one tackle this season, having seen action on 47 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

Givens appeared in 13 games last season, playing almost half the defensive snaps. He made 19 tackles, a sack and three quarterback hits in 2020.

