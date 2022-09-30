49ers' Deommodore Lenoir's hilarious description of his playing style

49ers' Lenoir has hilarious description of playing style originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deommodore Lenoir isn't afraid to do what it takes to win.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday after 49ers practice, Lenoir reaffirmed as much.

"I ain't got no problem with getting my nose dirty," a smiling Lenoir told reporters. "I got a snotty nose, I ain't got no problem."

The second-year cornerback proved to be a worthy addition to the defense during the 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Lenoir had a busy night last Sunday, picking up five tackles, one pass defended, and one quarterback hurry.

Of note, Lenoir was at nickel corner for 47 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps against the Broncos and explained how playing as a nickel corner differed from his usual alignment.

"I would say, outside, you're more like constantly pass," Lenoir said. "I mean, you still play the run but you majority pass. You're a pass defender.

"So when you get into the slot, you kind of, well in our defense, we're kind of in the run game a lot more."

Moreover, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has been impressed with what he's seen from the 22-year-old.

"We were trying to put the best people out there that we think gives us the best chance to win, and just from the last few weeks, and watching him practice and everything, we felt that was D-Mo, and I was real happy with how he played too," Shanahan said on a conference call on Monday.

With Lenoir, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and others holding it down on one side of the field, it's up to Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense to do the same on the other.

Whatever the case might be, expect the 49ers' defense to be a force, no matter who's on the field in the Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast