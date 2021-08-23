49ers' Deommodore Lenoir outperforming draft slot in preseason

49ers DB Lenoir outperforming draft slot in preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's just two preseason games, but Deommodore Lenoir significantly is outperforming his draft slot so far for the 49ers.

The fifth-round pick out of Oregon has been targeted six times this preseason, and has allowed a 0.0 passer rating per Pro Football Focus.

You can see one example below from Sunday night's second preseason clash with the Los Angeles Chargers, when Lenoir nearly had an interception.

Pro Football Network's Cam Mello provided a full breakdown of Lenoir's stats through the two preseason games, and the numbers speak for themselves.

Deommodore Lenoir's preseason to date:



Games: 2

Snaps: 100

Targets: 6 (1 negated tgt)

Receptions: 1

Yards: 9

INT: 1

PBU: 1

FINC: 3

Passer rating when targeted: 0.0



I think the #49ers have found something here. pic.twitter.com/pXgtwCjUUz — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) August 23, 2021

It's worth noting that many of these snaps have come against second and third-string players, but the standout performance nevertheless has been a nice storyline so far this preseason.

Lenoir was one of three fifth-round draft picks for the 49ers this past April, along with safety Talanoa Hufanga and offensive lineman Jaylon Moore. All three have shown progress throughout the preseason, with Moore particularly getting quite a few reps with Trent Williams sidelined for much of training camp.

Teams with significant salary-cap commitments rely on late-round draft picks for production, and Lenoir particularly could be an important piece of the 49ers' secondary this season.

