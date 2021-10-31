49ers' Deommodore Lenoir inactive vs. Bears for personal reasons

49ers' Lenoir won't play vs. Bears due to personal reasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will be down a man at the cornerback position Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Rookie corner Deommodore Lenoir will miss Sunday's game at Soldier Field in Chicago due to personal reasons, the team announced Saturday.

CB Deommodore Lenoir has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game due to personal reasons. #SFvsCHI — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 31, 2021

Lenoir, a fifth-round selection by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft, started the first two games of the season against the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles and held his own with veteran corner Emmanuel Moseley injured.

A poor performance in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers resulted in Lenoir being relegated to special teams duties.

Opposing quarterbacks have completed 50 percent of passes thrown Lenoir's way (8-of-16) for 144 yards and one touchdown. He’s also committed two pass-interference penalties and one defensive holding penalty for 48 total yards.

Third on the depth chart behind veterans Josh Norman and Dre Kirkpatrick at the right corner back position, Lenoir was not slated to start regardless but still could have provided the 49ers with much-needed depth at the position.

On Friday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Lenoir's girlfriend was due to give birth, and that he would not travel with the team.

Without Lenoir, the 49ers will be a man down at a position that has been rather inconsistent throughout the season.