49ers' DeMeco Ryans yet to be requested for NFL head coach interview

49ers have not received requests for interview with DC Ryans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As of Monday afternoon, Kyle Shanahan reported that the 49ers have not received a request to interview defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for any head coaching vacancies around the league, but it is only a matter of time.

“I’ve seen head coaching qualities out of 'Meco when he was a player when he was quality control when he was a linebacker coach and now as a coordinator,” Shanahan said. “He’s always had those qualities. It’s just about him getting the reps and getting the experience.”

After a challenging start to the season, the first-year coordinator has found his groove. In nine of the previous 10 games, the 49ers' defense has held their opponent to well under 100 yards rushing with an average of only 78.5 yards per game on the ground. Ryans has done this without the likes of Dee Ford, Javon Kinlaw and Jason Verrett who all suffered season-ending injuries.

“It’s a matter of time with him and he’s already got enough so if a team comes calling they will get a hell of a one. But I don’t want to lose him yet so hopefully for my sake and the Niners' sake they let him get a few more years here but I know he’s ready and I feel the same way about Mike [McDaniel].”

Part of the success of Shanahan and John Lynch in Santa Clara has to do with the personnel they have surrounded themselves with. In 2017, Shanahan was a first-time head coach and Lynch was just beginning his journey on the personnel side of the game.

They both knew having experience on their team was a necessity.

Now, with five seasons under their belts, the 49ers are jumping off point for scouting personnel departments and coordinator/head coaching opportunities. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Washington’s general manager Martin Mayhew were poached from the 49ers just one year ago.

Story continues

Now on “Black Monday” several top positions around the league have opened up and Ryans is just one of several candidates that could be considered by other teams.

49ers Vice President of Player Personnel Adam Peters and Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon have reportedly been requested by the New York Giants for their General Manager vacancy.

Two more names for Giants GM searchâ€¦



The Giants have sought permission to interview:



â€”San Francisco 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters



â€”San Francisco 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon@nflnetwork @NFLonFOX @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 11, 2022

“We’ve got a good staff here,” Shanahan said. “What [Adam Peters] has done for us in our five years here and how much he has helped us build this, what Ran Carthon has done. We got a lot of guys here who I feel very fortunate to have.”

If the 49ers are lucky, they will get another season or two with the people they have in-house, but hiring people from successful teams is a natural evolution of the business.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast