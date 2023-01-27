49ers’ DeMeco Ryans emerges as top candidate for Texans HC job

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been a hot commodity during this head coaching cycle, where the 38-year-old has garnered interest from the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, among others.

And according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ryans could soon be the new head coach of the Texans.

Rapoport says Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the Houston gig, and there’s “mutual interest” with Ryans and the Texans. Ryans is expected to meet with Houston brass at some point next week after Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Just 38 years old, DeMeco Ryans put himself in position to be coveted by several NFL teams. Mutual interest with the #Texans… and could be their next coach. https://t.co/Da5eA9TmcD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2023

There’s plenty of history between Ryans and the Texans, as Ryans was a second-round pick by Houston back in 2006, where he went on to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Ryans played 10 years in the NFL as a linebacker, including six seasons with the Texans.

Ryans has led a top-three defense in back-to-back seasons since joining San Francisco as defensive coordinator in 2021. Ryans has been one of the top candidates in this coaching cycle, and he appears destined for a head coaching gig this year.

