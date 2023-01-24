49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence charge

Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu of the San Francisco 49ers was arrested by San Jose (Ca) police on Monday after they received a report of a domestic violence incident.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Omenihu was booked at the Santa Clara County jail and released after he posted bail. Omenihu was also served with a restraining order.

Police arrived at a residence at 4:39 p.m. local time after a woman called to report that Omenihu, who is her boyfriend, pushed her to the ground during an argument.

“Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries to the survivor, she did however have a complaint of pain to her arm,” police said in a statement. “The survivor declined any medical attention at the time Officers were conducting the investigation.”

Omenihu gave a statement and cooperated with officers when they arrived at the location on Santana Row in West San Jose.

“Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence, he has since posted bail and is no longer in custody,” the department said. “The case will be submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges. This is an ongoing investigation and additional details will be released when they become available.”

The 49ers play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

“We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information,” the 49ers said in a statement on Tuesday.

