49ers' defensive line feasts on group dinners, opposing quarterbacks

The 49ers' defensive line has been eating, and not solely in the sense of devouring opposing quarterbacks.

All season long, the D-line has been going out for group dinners the night before games, and the destination, more often than not, is a fancy steakhouse.

Dee Ford signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract in March. DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead are due lucrative extensions. As the No. 2 overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft, Nick Bosa will make $33.55 million over the course of his rookie deal.

Suffice to say, there are numerous players capable of picking up the tab. But that's not how it goes down.

Instead, it's a good ol' fashioned game of credit card roulette.

"It's a thrill," Ford described to The Athletic's Matt Barrows.

"It's a lot of fun," Buckner said.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones, who's making $645,000 this season, has a different perspective: "It's a near heart attack."

How it works: Each defensive linemen puts down a credit card. The waiter or waitress then puts all credit cards in a bag, and proceeds to remove them one by one. The owner of the last credit card remaining is the one who pays.

Buckner is the group leader; he's the one who organizes the weekly dinners, but not all linemen are subject to inclusion in the game. Practice-squad players Kevin Givens and Jeremiah Valoaga, for instance, are exempt. If the bill is exceptionally large, multiple linemen often will chip in.

Jones has the only green credit card in the group, so when he sees it removed early, "It's the biggest relief ever."

Bosa hasn't been as lucky. Of the four roulette games so far, he has ended up with the bill twice. Of course, he can afford it.

"We rigged the rules for the rookie," Ford said of Bosa. "He's good for it."

The bills Bosa has been stuck with haven't been too obscene. "Maybe around $800," Ford estimated. However, that's bound to change soon.

San Francisco's defensive line has a tradition of holding a rookie dinner, in which a first-year player must pay for all of the veterans. Solomon Thomas was that rookie two years ago, and the defensive line had plenty of fun at his expense -- pun absolutely intended.

Then-49ers defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, who previously occupied Buckner's role as group leader, arrived early to the restaurant, and told the waiter to bring a ridiculously expensive fake bill to the table when the time came. At the conclusion of the dinner, Thomas was presented with said fake bill -- for $26,000.

"Solly grabbed the bill and it was like 30 grand!" Jones remembered. "His face just went white."

"My stomach got sick," Thomas said of the prank. "I was about to make a run for it. A bottle of cognac for $8,000? I was like, ‘No way! We didn't even get cognac!"

After letting Thomas freak out for a few minutes, his teammates finally clued him in on the joke.

"It was only five minutes, but it felt very, very long," Thomas recalled. "I started hiding my wallet."

Bosa's time will come. Until then, he and the rest of the D-line will continue to make opposing QBs pay.

