49ers defensive end Nick Bosa wins 2019 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year

The fans believe in Nick Bosa. On Thursday, the 49ers defensive end was named the 2019 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year.

"First and foremost, I want to thank the fans for pick me as the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year," Bosa said when presented with the award Thursday. "It's an extreme honor. I know it's 100 percent voted on by fans, so thank you guys. I want to thank my family. It's been a grueling year but you guys helped me every step of the way. Go Niners."

Another W for @nbsmallerbear! RT to congratulate THE 2019 Pepsi Rookie Of The Year! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tYz40pUweX — Pepsi (@pepsi) January 30, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bosa beat out Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders to take home the award.

The 49ers selected the Ohio State product with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He proved to be a star right away as a rookie, too.

[RELATED: Why Lynch believes 49ers' adversity was crucial to success]

Bosa finished second among all rookies with nine sacks in the regular season. He also added 47 tackles -- 16 for loss -- and 25 QB hits. In two playoff games, he has 10 tackles, four QB hits and three sacks.

If the 49ers are to take down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV, they are sure to need another big game from their star rookie.

Programming note: NBC Sports Bay Area feeds your hunger for 49ers Super Bowl coverage with special editions of "49ers Central" all week (8:30 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 p.m. Friday, and 3 p.m. Saturday).



Also tune in at 1 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday for a two-hour special of "49ers Pregame Live" with Laura Britt, Donte Whitner, Jeff Garcia, Ian Williams, Kelli Johnson, Greg Papa and Grant Liffmann. That same crew will have all the postgame reaction on "49ers Postgame Live," starting immediately after the game.





49ers defensive end Nick Bosa wins 2019 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area