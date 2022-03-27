How 49ers' defensive depth chart shapes up before 2022 NFL Draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Maiocco
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Arik Armstead
    Arik Armstead
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

How 49ers' defensive depth chart shapes up before draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers again figure to have good depth on their defensive line with a unit that already consists of at least 10 NFL-caliber players who could fit into their rotation.

With a scheduled nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers can still use another big-potential pass-rusher, a starting candidate at safety and more depth across the board.

Five of the six players the 49ers brought to the organization in the first two weeks of free agency are on the defensive side of the ball to offset a couple of key free-agent losses.

Here is how the 49ers’ defense sets up at this stage of the offseason:

Defensive line

Projected starter: DE Nick Bosa, DT Arik Armstead, DT Javon Kinlaw, DE Samson Ebukam

Key reserves: Kerry Hyder Jr., Charles Omenihu, Kevin Givens, Jordan Willis, Hassan Ridgeway, Maurice Hurst, Dee Ford

The 49ers lost nose tackle D.J. Jones in free agency, but they feel that if Kinlaw is healthy, he can bring a lot to the interior of the defensive line on base downs.

Kinlaw appeared in just four games last season before he was shut down to undergo season-ending ACL surgery in late October. The 49ers hope Kinlaw will be free of pain and able to make the kind of contribution the club envisioned when selecting him with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bosa is one of the top players at his position in the game, and he is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Armstead thrived after his full-time move to defensive tackle.

Ebukam started 14 games, including the postseason, last year in his first year with the 49ers. He had 4.5 sacks in each of the past three years, including two with the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers last week signed Hyder, who led the team with 8.5 sacks in 2020 before he spent one season with the Seahawks.

Omenihu, Givens, Willis, Ridgeway and Hurst give the 49ers a strong group of players to form their defensive line rotation. Ford’s status remains in question due to a chronic back condition.

The 49ers could look to add an edge rusher in the mid-rounds to increase competition and, perhaps, provide an improvement on the side opposite of Bosa in passing situations.

Linebacker

Projected starters: Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair

Key reserves: Oren Burks, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

The 49ers made a large multi-year commitment to Warner a year ago, so he figures to be a fixture for some time at middle linebacker.

The 49ers have some decisions to make at the other linebacker spots. Greenlaw enters his fourth year and he is eligible for a new contract. Al-Shaair was tendered at a second-round figure as a restricted free agent. It remains to be seen if the 49ers will want to pay the price of signing all three of their linebackers to second contracts.

Burks was signed primarily for his contributions on special teams, but he provides depth, along with Flannigan-Fowles.

The 49ers figure to target linebacker with a Day 3 draft pick or two to provide more depth and immediate help for special teams.

Cornerback

Projected starter: Charvarius Ward, Emmanuel Moseley

Key reserves: Ambry Thomas, Deommodore Lenoir, Dontae Johnson, Darqueze Dennard

Ward was the 49ers’ big free-agent expenditure. The 49ers signed him to a three-year, $40.5 million contract to fill what was widely considered the team’s biggest offseason need.

Moseley seems to have the inside track to start on the other side, though Thomas showed a lot of improvement late in the season and could work his way into a position to challenge for a starting job.

Veteran nickel back K’Waun Williams signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent, so the 49ers have one major hole to fill.

Lenoir played some nickel back as a rookie. He could be an option. Or, the 49ers could move Moseley inside in passing situations with Thomas taking his spot on the outside.

Ward said he is comfortable playing all roles, too. Williams was only effective in the slot, so 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan has more options this season to use different players in different roles for the best matchups.

Johnson and Dennard were re-signed last week as insurance across the board. Jason Verrett remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent.

Safety

Projected starters: Jimmie Ward, Talanoa Hufanga

Key reserves: Tarvarius Moore, George Odum

Jimmie Ward returns, but his long-time teammate Jaquiski Tartt faces an uncertain future. Tartt has yet to sign as an unrestricted free agent, and the 49ers might opt to fill his job with a younger player.

If Tartt does not return to the 49ers, they have four options to replace him at starting strong safety: Hufanga, Moore, Odum or a rookie.

Hufanga started three games and is best-suited to play near the line of scrimmage with his tough, aggressive approach.

RELATED: How 49ers' offensive depth chart shapes up before draft

Moore returns after sitting out all of last season with a torn Achilles. Odum, who started seven games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, figures to be a core special teams player and compete for a role on defense.

The 49ers could also find a first-year starter in the draft with the No. 61 overall pick — an area where Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker or Georgia’s Lewis Cine could still be available.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Athletics bring back infielder Jed Lowrie on one-year deal

    Jed Lowrie is staying with the Oakland Athletics to extend the infielder's third stint with the club, reaching agreement on a one-year contract.

  • WATCH: Tyreek Hill talks about what he sees in Tua Tagovailoa

    Tyreek Hill speaks on having Tua Tagovailoa as his new QB

  • The last time Arkansas Razorbacks basketball made the Final Four: Dean Smith, Tyus Edney and the Kingdome

    It has been 27 years since the last time any Arkansas fan has called the hogs at a Razorbacks Final Four game.

  • Body found in Walmart parking lot in Selma, police say

    Selma police are investigating after a body was found in a Walmart parking lot.

  • Here’s if Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley Are Dating Anyone IRL & What Their On-Set Relationship Was Like

    Anthony and Kate had a steamy romance, but the actors who played them couldn't be more different.

  • How do former Alabama QBs rank among all 32 NFL starters?

    See where these former Crimson Tide QBs rank when compared to all 32 starters!

  • China, Russia cool to US aim for more N. Korea sanctions

    North Korea's test of a big new intercontinental ballistic missile prompted the United States to press Friday for stiffer U.N. sanctions, but China and Russia showed little appetite for tightening restrictions that they have been trying to ease. A day after North Korea's first long-range test since 2017, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged the council to condemn the launch and encourage North Korea to return to negotiations. “It was an egregious and unprovoked escalation” that threatens the world, said Thomas-Greenfield, whose country joined Albania, France, Ireland, Norway and the United Kingdom in calling for the meeting.

  • Phoenix firefighter arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman on St. Patrick's Day

    Carlos Encinas, 25, is accused of raping a woman after driving her home from a bar in downtown Phoenix on March 17.

  • Hal Steinbrenner gets taken to task after Forbes report that Yankees are worth $6.5 billion | Carton & Roberts

    On Carton & Roberts, Craig and Evan give the Yankees some grief after the Forbes report came out that the team was worth $6.5B a week after Hal Steinbrenner said they had lost money the last two seasons and the reason they couldn't go after top free agents aggressively.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors dropping loss vs. Hawks despite 37 points from Klay Thompson

    Despite 37 points from Klay Thompson, the Warriors couldn't slow down Trae Young and the Hawks. Here's a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter on Friday night.

  • NFL owners are expected to approve $200 million loan to help finance new Bills stadium

    The Bills have moved a step closer to securing private financing for construction on a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park. The NFL’s joint stadium and finance committee voted Friday to recommend owners approve a loan up to $200 million to Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula, the Buffalo News reports. Owners will vote [more]

  • Hawaii becomes the final US state to remove its indoor mask mandate and travel restrictions

    "We are ready to burn the masks and we are very excited," one Hawaii restaurant manager said of the relaxed travel restrictions and mask requirements.

  • How Rich Are the 2022 Oscars Hosts?

    This year's Oscars will have a host for the first time since 2018, with comediennes Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes splitting up the emceeing duties throughout the night. After news of the...

  • Chandler Jones: “Amazing” to play for guys who have known me since I was a puppy

    It seemed like a good bet that the Raiders would add some players with Patriots ties when they hired General Manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels this offseason and that’s come true over the last couple of weeks. Not all of the additions are coming directly from New England, however. Defensive end Chandler [more]

  • Nets add to Miami's misery, rolling past Heat 110-95

    Goran Dragic looked up at the overhead screen and watched the video that paid tribute to his seven seasons with the Miami Heat, then waved to acknowledge the loud cheers from his former home crowd. It was the start of a great night for the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant scored 23 points, Seth Curry added 17 and the Nets overwhelmed Miami 110-95 on Saturday night, sending the Heat to their season-worst fourth consecutive loss.

  • 49ers still awaiting outcome of massive trade 1 year later

    One year ago Saturday was a turning point for the #49ers. We're just not sure yet where that turn leads.

  • No strategy for regime change in Russia -Blinken

    STORY: America’s top diplomat on Sunday stated unequivocally that the U.S. in no way sought to remove Russian President Vladimir Putin from power.“We do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia or anywhere else for that matter.”Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the clarification after U.S. President Joe Biden said this about the Russian leader during a speech in Warsaw:“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”Those nine words, off-the-cuff and not part of the president’s prepared remarks, sparked a wave of scrutiny as to whether Biden inadvertently signaled a new American policy.Blinken, during a visit to Israel, explained that Biden was referring to Putin’s power over neighboring nations – not his power within Russia.“I think the president, the White House, made the point last night that quite simply, President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else.”A White House official also clarified that Biden’s comments did not represent a shift in Washington’s position in the war.“In this case, as in any case, it is up to the people of the country in question, it is up to the Russian people. But what we do have is a strategy to strongly support Ukraine. We've been doing that and rallying partners and allies around the world to do that."But for Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskiy, those allies need to do more. And on Sunday, he called for more weapons and support."It is tanks for our state. It is missile defense. It is anti-ship weapons. That is what our partners have, that is what is just gathering dust there." The United Nations human rights office says 1,119 civilians had so far been killed since Russia began what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

  • Victor Hedman with a Goal vs. New York Islanders

    Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. New York Islanders, 03/27/2022

  • Projecting the Bears’ 2022 starting defense after first wave of free agency

    Following the first wave of free agency, we're projecting what the Bears' starting defense will look like in 2022.

  • Shoulder surgery may force 49ers to cut Jimmy Garoppolo

    Earlier today, we looked at what the 49ers will do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. And here’s the reaction to the item was posted: the 49ers will have a hard time trading Garoppolo. The problem arises from the full set of circumstances surrounding his situation. The biggest problem, as one league source explained it on Saturday, [more]