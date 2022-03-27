How 49ers' defensive depth chart shapes up before 2022 NFL Draft

How 49ers' defensive depth chart shapes up before draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers again figure to have good depth on their defensive line with a unit that already consists of at least 10 NFL-caliber players who could fit into their rotation.

With a scheduled nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers can still use another big-potential pass-rusher, a starting candidate at safety and more depth across the board.

Five of the six players the 49ers brought to the organization in the first two weeks of free agency are on the defensive side of the ball to offset a couple of key free-agent losses.

Here is how the 49ers’ defense sets up at this stage of the offseason:

Defensive line

Projected starter: DE Nick Bosa, DT Arik Armstead, DT Javon Kinlaw, DE Samson Ebukam

Key reserves: Kerry Hyder Jr., Charles Omenihu, Kevin Givens, Jordan Willis, Hassan Ridgeway, Maurice Hurst, Dee Ford

The 49ers lost nose tackle D.J. Jones in free agency, but they feel that if Kinlaw is healthy, he can bring a lot to the interior of the defensive line on base downs.

Kinlaw appeared in just four games last season before he was shut down to undergo season-ending ACL surgery in late October. The 49ers hope Kinlaw will be free of pain and able to make the kind of contribution the club envisioned when selecting him with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bosa is one of the top players at his position in the game, and he is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Armstead thrived after his full-time move to defensive tackle.

Ebukam started 14 games, including the postseason, last year in his first year with the 49ers. He had 4.5 sacks in each of the past three years, including two with the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers last week signed Hyder, who led the team with 8.5 sacks in 2020 before he spent one season with the Seahawks.

Omenihu, Givens, Willis, Ridgeway and Hurst give the 49ers a strong group of players to form their defensive line rotation. Ford’s status remains in question due to a chronic back condition.

The 49ers could look to add an edge rusher in the mid-rounds to increase competition and, perhaps, provide an improvement on the side opposite of Bosa in passing situations.

Linebacker

Projected starters: Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair

Key reserves: Oren Burks, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

The 49ers made a large multi-year commitment to Warner a year ago, so he figures to be a fixture for some time at middle linebacker.

The 49ers have some decisions to make at the other linebacker spots. Greenlaw enters his fourth year and he is eligible for a new contract. Al-Shaair was tendered at a second-round figure as a restricted free agent. It remains to be seen if the 49ers will want to pay the price of signing all three of their linebackers to second contracts.

Burks was signed primarily for his contributions on special teams, but he provides depth, along with Flannigan-Fowles.

The 49ers figure to target linebacker with a Day 3 draft pick or two to provide more depth and immediate help for special teams.

Cornerback

Projected starter: Charvarius Ward, Emmanuel Moseley

Key reserves: Ambry Thomas, Deommodore Lenoir, Dontae Johnson, Darqueze Dennard

Ward was the 49ers’ big free-agent expenditure. The 49ers signed him to a three-year, $40.5 million contract to fill what was widely considered the team’s biggest offseason need.

Moseley seems to have the inside track to start on the other side, though Thomas showed a lot of improvement late in the season and could work his way into a position to challenge for a starting job.

Veteran nickel back K’Waun Williams signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent, so the 49ers have one major hole to fill.

Lenoir played some nickel back as a rookie. He could be an option. Or, the 49ers could move Moseley inside in passing situations with Thomas taking his spot on the outside.

Ward said he is comfortable playing all roles, too. Williams was only effective in the slot, so 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan has more options this season to use different players in different roles for the best matchups.

Johnson and Dennard were re-signed last week as insurance across the board. Jason Verrett remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent.

Safety

Projected starters: Jimmie Ward, Talanoa Hufanga

Key reserves: Tarvarius Moore, George Odum

Jimmie Ward returns, but his long-time teammate Jaquiski Tartt faces an uncertain future. Tartt has yet to sign as an unrestricted free agent, and the 49ers might opt to fill his job with a younger player.

If Tartt does not return to the 49ers, they have four options to replace him at starting strong safety: Hufanga, Moore, Odum or a rookie.

Hufanga started three games and is best-suited to play near the line of scrimmage with his tough, aggressive approach.

Moore returns after sitting out all of last season with a torn Achilles. Odum, who started seven games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, figures to be a core special teams player and compete for a role on defense.

The 49ers could also find a first-year starter in the draft with the No. 61 overall pick — an area where Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker or Georgia’s Lewis Cine could still be available.

