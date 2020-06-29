49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's 10 lessons of coaching

Kyle Shanahan selfishly couldn't have been happier Robert Saleh wasn't hired as the Cleveland Brown's next head coach. Instead, Saleh will remain the 49ers' defensive coordinator for the 2020 NFL season.

"He knows me well enough to know how I am, but I'm definitely excited he didn't get it – not just for selfish reasons, because I care a lot about this organization, too," Shanahan said to reporters after the Browns hired former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski. "So it definitely helps me, but it helps this whole organization.

"And I think it'll help Saleh in the long run."

The NFL gave 49ers fans a sneak peek into why Shanahan values Saleh so much on Saturday. It's about a whole lot more than confusing the opposing offense.

Saleh took part in the NFL's third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit on June 23. There, he shared his 10 lessons of coaching. They are as follows:

1. Ignore the noise, trust your process

2. Do what you love, and love what you do with enthusiasm and passion

3. This profession is hard. Dominate the things you have control over

4. Ready vs. prepared. There's a difference. Prepare for everything

5. The three most dangerous words: "I got it."

6. NFL is a precision league. Every detail matters

7. Stay true to yourself, be authentic

8. Relationships matter, seek accountability

9. Put together the right team, create an identity

10. Invest in your team, make everyone around you better



















Saleh, 41, was hired by the 49ers before the 2017 season. His defense dominated last season, leading the league in fewest passing yards allowed per game at 169.2 and were second to the New England Patriots, allowing 281.8 total yards per game. It was no surprise he was such a hot name for open head coaching jobs.

And then he wasn't hired. Richard Sherman blasted the Browns for not hiring Saleh called out the NFL for their lack of diversity. Shanahan admitted he was happy Saleh will remain with the 49ers this upcoming season, but it's clear he believes his D-coordinator deserves to be a head coach.

"Saleh will be a head coach in this league, could've been one this year," Shanahan said. "Most likely, he'll be one next year. But he's going to have the right opportunity come around for him. It's just a matter of time.

"Just very happy we're going to have him, going into next year."

