D.J. Reed put together a solid second NFL season, and surely looks to be a significant part of the 49ers' defensive backfield for the foreseeable future. The No. 142 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft has outperformed expectations and has proven the ability to play multiple positions.

Now halfway through his rookie contract, it would appear Reed is feeling more established as an NFL player. Either that, or he simply is a wonderful son.

See for yourself.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Reed surprised his mother with a new car -- a BMW Z4, to be exact -- over the weekend, and he seemed to get as much enjoyment in giving it to her as she did in receiving it.

[RELATED: If not re-signed, Ward thinks 49ers should stick with Moore]

Reed is one of San Francisco's fastest players, but he might have trouble keeping up with his mom now.

49ers defensive back D.J. Reed surprises his mother with brand-new car originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area