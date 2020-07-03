49ers defensive back D.J. Reed sustained a torn pectoral during a recent offseason workout, a league source confirmed Thursday to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Reed confirmed the injury Thursday evening on social media.

The time frame on Reed's return to action was not immediately known. The 49ers are scheduled to open training camp on July 28.

Last season, 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander sustained a torn pectoral on Oct. 31 against the Arizona Cardinals. He returned off injured reserve to practice two months later. Alexander saw action in all three postseason games, beginning with the Jan. 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





Reed has been a valued backup for the 49ers because of his versatiliy to play cornerback, nickel back and safety. He can also returns punts and kickoffs. Reports of Reed's injury first surfaced on social media.

The injury to Reed is the third known condition that is expected to land a 49ers player on the non-football injury list at the beginning of training camp.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel recently underwent surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot. Samuel sustained the injury while working out with his teammates in Nashville. Wide receiver and return specialist Richie James sustained a fractured right wrist.

[RELATED: 49ers' Dante Pettis has opportunity with Deebo Samuel, Richie James hurt]

Reed, a third-year player, was a fifth-round draft pick of the 49ers' in 2018 from Kansas State.

Reed appeared in all 16 regular-season games last season. He started two games as a rookie and registered 41 tackles. Last year, he had 13 tackles and scored a last-second touchdown on a fumbled kickoff against the Cardinals on Nov. 17.

49ers' D.J. Reed sidelined after sustaining torn pectoral muscle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area