49ers’ defense threatening 1991 Eagles’ record for fewest yards allowed

The 1991 Philadelphia Eagles, coached by Buddy Ryan and led by Reggie White, had one of the great defenses in NFL history. The Eagles allowed 3,549 total yards that season, easily the best mark ever in a 16-game season.

That record might seem unbreakable, given how much NFL offenses have improved since then. After all, the average defense allows about 45 more yards per game this season than it did in 1991.

But the 49ers are doing something extraordinary: They’re on a pace to threaten that 1991 Eagles record.

Through seven games, the 49ers have allowed an average of 224.4 yards per game. That puts them on pace to allow 3,590 yards this season, which would be just 41 yards more than those Eagles allowed, and the second-fewest ever in a 16-game season.

Simply being mentioned alongside the 1991 Eagles is an impressive feat for this year’s 49ers. If the 49ers can actually break that longstanding record, they’ll deserve recognition as one of the greatest defenses ever.