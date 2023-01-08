49ers' defense still Super Bowl-caliber despite Raiders game, John Lynch says

Lynch believes 49ers still have Super Bowl-caliber defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers extended their win streak to nine games with a 37-34 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. However, it came at a cost, as San Francisco's defense showed it can be exploited.

Although Raiders backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham completed 23 of 34 passes for 365 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions, 49ers general manager John Lynch isn't worried about his team's defense.

"I think you have to take a real look at all things," Lynch told KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Friday. "But here's what I know about our defense. We've got a championship-level defense. There's a reason why we've been the No. 1 defense in football all year now. We just slipped to No. 2, and I think that's going to really motivate these guys. These guys are a prideful bunch."

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and Stidham laid out the blueprint for any NFC playoff team to use against the 49ers. However, Lynch believes the defense will play with a chip on their shoulder after their Week 17 performance.

"We're not broken," Lynch said. "We got a really good defense. We got to come play with that swagger, just clean up some of the details, and [defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans] is always going to have a high standard. I think that's why those guys are so good.

"The players, they don't even need DeMeco [who] does a tremendous job of leading them. I promise you, the players, we're going to handle that as well. We'll come out; we'll play good defense. We'll tighten up the details. I'm real confident in that."

The 49ers' defense will attempt to head into the playoffs on a high note as they face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

