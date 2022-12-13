49ers’ defense remained dominant in win over Buccaneers, stats show

Stats show how 49ers' defense remained dominant vs. Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ defense has arguably been the star during the team’s six-game winning streak.

During these stretch of wins, San Francisco’s defensive unit has kept the opposition to under 20 points. Additionally, San Francisco's current streak of allowing 17 or fewer points has not been done since the final six games of the 49ers' 1992 season.

Facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was another day at the office for the 49ers’ defense. San Francisco's defense held Tampa Bay to zero points in the first half, marking the fourth time this season (a league-high) that the unit held its opponent to zero points in the first half.

“I was so proud of those guys, and first of all, you have to take away all the other stuff,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters postgame following the 49ers' 35-7 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. “You don’t give them that many freebies and they almost had one with the hell of a play that they had.

“It was a three-man rush. It looked like Tom [Brady] just went all the way across the board and just waited long enough for the zone coverage to break down, but besides that, our guys to get turnovers versus him, which is as hard as any quarterback there is.”

The 49ers made life difficult for Brady & Co., as Tashaun Gipson Sr. and Dre Greenlaw each had an interception off the veteran quarterback.

Furthermore, safety Jimmie Ward stepped up after Tampa Bay attempted to target him as a perceived weakness, finishing the day with eight tackles, one pass deflected, and one forced fumble.

San Francisco’s defense expects to continue its dominant form when the team heads out on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks on “Thursday Night Football” at Lumen Field.

