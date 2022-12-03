49ers' defense can offset offensive inconsistencies, Steve Young believes

Young: 49ers' defense can offset offensive inconsistencies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' defense has been the star of the team's four-game winning streak as San Francisco's defensive unit hasn't allowed a single point in the second half during this stretch.

While it's not unheard of to rely on defense to win a Super Bowl, 49ers legend Steve Young believes that depending on the defense to carry the team isn't ideal.

Nonetheless, the former quarterback does say that the team's staunch defense can offset some offensive inconsistencies as a complementary piece for a possible deep run in the NFL playoffs.

"When you're not on the top of your game, on the other side, zero always works," Young said on KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Thursday. "So if that's the defense we're going to carry through us the rest of the year, then that's going to make up for a lot of hills, and that's great.

"If we stay healthy and can be the top one or two defenses in the league, you know that we're going to be there that's a function of just the truth."

The 49ers can ride the defense into the playoffs, but Young still believes that the offense will need to make plays in critical moments of the game if San Francisco wants to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy at the end of the 2022 NFL season.

Young adds that teams depending on their defense to win a Super Bowl, such as the Denver Broncos did in 2016, won't be happening anytime soon.

"So defense, turnovers, that's where I don't think anymore you can win the Super Bowl with that as your lead like, 'Hey, you're rolling in the Super Bowl. What do you got?' " Young said. "I got a vicious defense. I don't think it gets it done anymore. I think there's too much expansiveness.

The 49ers' defense has a chance to make another statement against the high-octane Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

If the unit can contain Tua Tagovailoa and Co., then it puts many teams on notice in the NFC that they'll have their work cut out for them.

